Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,633 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $79,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.3% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 218.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 85,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 58,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 654.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,353 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 93,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Shares of PG traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,379,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,848,658. The stock has a market cap of $344.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.68. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

