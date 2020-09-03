Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Progress Software worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRGS traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $37.01. 352,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.03. Progress Software Corp has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $52.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

