ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) Trading Up 9.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) shares were up 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.23. Approximately 118,452 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 68,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 stock. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) by 218.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc owned 0.15% of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 ETF is an exchange traded fund, which seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The ETF seeks a return of -300% of the return of an index (target) for a single day. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance.

