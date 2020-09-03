ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 15.4% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) traded up 15.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $22.68. 170,323,531 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 917% from the average session volume of 16,748,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 467.8% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,284,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,988,000 after buying an additional 1,057,908 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 75.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 354,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 152,505 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $5,130,000. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 235,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 150,147 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 400.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 170,783 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

