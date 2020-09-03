ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Trading Up 7.4%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.62 and last traded at $34.35. Approximately 144,240 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 59,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 984.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 6,328.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $655,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 20.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $72,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

