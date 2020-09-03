ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Trading 10.2% Higher

Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) traded up 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.09. 50,810,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the average session volume of 9,696,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 769.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 710,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 628,820 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 133,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

