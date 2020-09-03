ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Stock Price Up 5.9%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.77. 4,068,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,792,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 72.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

