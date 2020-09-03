Publicis Groupe SA (PUBGY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.25 on October 5th

Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.252 per share by the business services provider on Monday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

PUBGY traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $8.53. 38,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,328. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $12.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PUBGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Publicis Groupe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

