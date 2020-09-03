QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.87.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.18. 9,134,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,627,803. The company has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $123.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.07 and a 200 day moving average of $86.08.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

