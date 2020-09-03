QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.3% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 159.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $125,275,000 after buying an additional 1,085,233 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $88,983,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 75.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,764,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $119,391,000 after buying an additional 760,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,032,939,000 after buying an additional 751,290 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.87.

QCOM traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $123.30. 478,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,357,837. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $122.57. The company has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.08.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

