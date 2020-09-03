QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $2,524,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $113,476,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $6.75 on Thursday, reaching $116.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,530,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,644,975. The company has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $123.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.87.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

