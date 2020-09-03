Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BofA Securities raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.78.

Shares of DGX traded down $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $108.66. 2,841,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,894. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.14.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.