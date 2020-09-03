Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.35

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 160728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Omar Asali acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,631,174.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000.

Ranpak Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on consumer products related businesses with a focus on companies in consumer products or services; food and beverages; and related manufacturing or industrial services categories in North America or Western Europe.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.