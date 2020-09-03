Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Shares Up 7%

Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44. 109,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 270,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 43.99% and a negative return on equity of 144.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.27% of Rave Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

