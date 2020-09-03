Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Short Interest Update

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 384,100 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the July 30th total of 244,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.61. 7,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,994. Raven Industries has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $924.99 million, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Raven Industries will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason M. Andringa bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at $294,482. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc E. Lebaron bought 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $109,986.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,782.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Raven Industries by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAVN. BidaskClub upgraded Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Raven Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

