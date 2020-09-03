Raven Protocol (RAVEN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $41,533.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $41,533.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00056154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00124935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00207602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.69 or 0.01574558 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00176361 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,222,779,499 tokens.

Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

