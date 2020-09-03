RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.04. 7,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,496. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.05). RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RICK shares. ValuEngine raised RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RCI Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

