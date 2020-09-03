Rewardiqa 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $90,980.00 (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $37.91 million and approximately $90,980.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Rewardiqa token can now be purchased for $3.79 or 0.00035537 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00819013 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 120.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.87 or 0.02126780 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000690 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009052 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa (REW) is a token. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

Rewardiqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

