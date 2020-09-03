Rex Capital Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rex Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 700 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.2% of Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 144.2% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST traded up $7.48 on Wednesday, reaching $358.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $359.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.