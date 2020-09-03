Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) Trading 8.4% Higher

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) traded up 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.93. 140,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 185,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.40% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN)

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

