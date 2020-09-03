Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Shares Down 1.6%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.65. 12,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.

About Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD)

Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

