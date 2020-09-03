Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by 32.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:RIV traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.27. 62,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,613. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22.

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

