Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by 32.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:RIV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.27. 62,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,613. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $17.61.

