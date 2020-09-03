Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$104.66.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fundamental Research set a C$101.47 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

TSE RY traded down C$1.30 on Thursday, reaching C$97.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$96.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$91.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$72.00 and a 12 month high of C$109.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 54.73%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.91, for a total transaction of C$698,188.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$545,636.94. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.15, for a total transaction of C$64,459.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at C$118,579.70. Insiders have sold a total of 23,929 shares of company stock worth $2,293,217 over the last quarter.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

