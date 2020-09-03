Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:RMT)

Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Royce Micro Capital Trust has raised its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years.

NYSE RMT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.04. 105,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,465. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. Royce Micro Capital Trust has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.96.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

