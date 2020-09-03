Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 25th

Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Royce Value Trust has raised its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE RVT traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.35. 13,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,922. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12. Royce Value Trust has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

In related news, CFO Peter K. Hoglund sold 7,425 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $98,381.25. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

