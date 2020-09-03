RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading 5.9% Higher

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.23. 546,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,434,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on RPC from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Get RPC alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $671.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 6.96.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.50 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the period. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.