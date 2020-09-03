SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.60

SBI Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 1679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SBI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 3.50.

SBI Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services.

