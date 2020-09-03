SDI Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:SDI)

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.82.

SDI Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of dental restorative materials, whitening systems, other dental materials in Australia, Europe, the United States, and Brazil. It offers alloys, adhesives, etchants, composites, glass ionomers, sealants, cements, tooth desensitizing agent and cavity cleansers, and tooth whitening products, as well as various equipment; and composite and glass ionomer accessories.

