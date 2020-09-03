SDI Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:SDI)

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.82.
SDI Company Profile
