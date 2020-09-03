Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 72,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $80.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average is $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.28 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

