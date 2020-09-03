Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Tops $0.0200 on Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Upbit, DDEX and Bilaxy. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $8.15 million and approximately $993,956.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00026090 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00025205 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00014276 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010996 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010574 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,137,682 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, GDAC, Upbit, BitForex, Bittrex, IDEX, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

