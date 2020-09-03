Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,434 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.47% of Servicemaster Global worth $22,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SERV. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 34.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,686 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 8.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 764,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 59,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,576,000 after purchasing an additional 232,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 748,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter.

SERV traded down $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 26,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,561. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

