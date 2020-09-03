Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

Shares of SVBI opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Severn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Severn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

