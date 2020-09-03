Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $68,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $745.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.95.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $13.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $699.16. The company had a trading volume of 461,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $699.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $645.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,445,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

