Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Stock Price Up 99.9%

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) shares rose 99.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 192,585,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9,233% from the average daily volume of 2,063,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $157.93 million during the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weber Alan W increased its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,649,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 244,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Shiloh Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO)

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

