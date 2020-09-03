Short Interest in Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) Drops By 51.4%

Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the July 30th total of 73,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:CELC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Celcuity will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 44.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 196.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 14.9% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

