Short Interest in Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Rises By 32.1%

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 456,800 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the July 30th total of 345,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLLS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cellectis from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Cellectis from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cellectis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,291,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Cellectis by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.97. 17,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $21.97.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

