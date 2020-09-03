Short Interest in China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) Drops By 45.1%

China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the July 30th total of 24,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of China Customer Relations Centers stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. China Customer Relations Centers has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About China Customer Relations Centers

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

