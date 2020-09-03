Short Interest in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Drops By 21.1%

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,820,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the July 30th total of 37,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.95. 39,179,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,012,736. The company has a market cap of $177.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,806 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,005,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,524,993 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $490,885,000 after purchasing an additional 109,925 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $582,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.