Short Interest in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Drops By 28.8%

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 897,400 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the July 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 371,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCOI. BidaskClub downgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $76,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,810 shares in the company, valued at $597,621.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $129,542.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 36,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,220 shares of company stock valued at $621,703. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at about $472,846,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,711,000 after buying an additional 80,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 138.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,221,000 after buying an additional 454,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after buying an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at about $52,629,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.11. 31,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,811. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.09. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.05.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.05%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

