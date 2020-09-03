Short Interest in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Grows By 21.1%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 918,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the July 30th total of 758,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,492 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $13.19. 127,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,417. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $51.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

