Short Interest in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Drops By 35.5%

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 774,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the July 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $49,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 5,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $276,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,998,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,290 shares of company stock worth $11,786,305 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Diodes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.92 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Diodes in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.