Short Interest in Eisai Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Drops By 16.7%

Eisai Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of ESALY stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $88.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Eisai has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $92.40.

ESALY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

