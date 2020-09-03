Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Rises By 20.0%

Fuji Media Holdings (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Fuji Media stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.52. 258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. Fuji Media has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $7.34.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting; radio broadcasting; streaming platforms; content production; games; music; advertising; publishing; and direct marketing activities.

