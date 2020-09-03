Short Interest in IMMURON LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMRN) Drops By 66.4%

IMMURON LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMRN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the July 30th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMMURON LTD/S stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMMURON LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.60% of IMMURON LTD/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMRN stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. 121,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,945. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. IMMURON LTD/S has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered IMMURON LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

About IMMURON LTD/S

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of immunomodulatory polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of various diseases through its oral immunoglobulins platform in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments.

