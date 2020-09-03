Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Decreases By 24.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the July 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of BSMP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.80. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

