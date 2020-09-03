Short Interest in OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Increases By 100.0%

OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTCM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTCM traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53. OTC Markets Group has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $367.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

