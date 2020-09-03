Short Interest in Pharmacyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Declines By 95.6%

Pharmacyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the July 30th total of 319,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,887,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pharmacyte Biotech stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 28,930,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,220,354. Pharmacyte Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Pharmacyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

