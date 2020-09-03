Short Interest in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Drops By 33.9%

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the July 30th total of 12,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 998,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.91. 717,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,728. The company has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average is $67.48. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after acquiring an additional 56,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 719,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,275,000 after acquiring an additional 48,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.93 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.79.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

