Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock Holdings Boosted by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,137 shares during the quarter. Slack makes up 36.2% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned about 0.10% of Slack worth $17,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Slack by 86.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Slack by 284.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew Braccia sold 1,136,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $36,931,587.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,313.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,084,267 shares of company stock valued at $67,960,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WORK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen started coverage on Slack in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Slack to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.09.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 20,945,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,060,562. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66 and a beta of -0.21.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The business had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

